A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court in the last week.

SARAH JANE GIBBONS, aged 39, of Caerau Road, Newport, was jailed for four weeks after she pleaded guilty to attacking a policeman in the city on January 21.

She admitted assault by beating and has to pay the officer £100 compensation.

ALYSHA LEA PARSONS, aged 21, of Serpentine Road, Newport, was fined £120 after going on a shoplifting spree in Cwmbran.

She admitted nine counts of theft after targeting shops in the town on December 30, 2019.

The defendant stole from Poundland, Iceland, Boots, Claire’s, Boots, Home Bargains, Wilko, Menkind, Shaws and Bodycare.

Parsons also has to pay a £32 surcharge.

JAMES HOWELLS, aged 34, of Cromwell Road, Newport, was jailed for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order.

He has to observe an electronically monitored curfew for three months between 7pm and 7am and complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Howells was also ordered to pay £400 costs, fined £100 and must pay a £115 surcharge.

NAKITA MAUREEN WILLIAMS, aged 25, of Oak Tree Drive, Cefn Hengoed, Hengoed, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she admitted causing criminal damage to a police vehicle, racially aggravated harassment two counts of assault by beating, assaulting a policewoman and threatening criminal damage.

She must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was fined £100.

Williams must also pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

IAN ARTHUR SALE, aged 55, of Blenheim Court, St Dials, Cwmbran, was fined £233 after he admitted the possession of 4.5 grammes of amphetamine in Newport.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

JORDAN JASON JUDD, aged 23, of Rother Avenue, Abergavenny, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £21 surcharge.

KERRI LAWRENCE, aged 49, of Bevan Crescent, Ebbw Vale, has to observe an electronically monitored curfew for four months between 7pm and 7am.

She admitted obtaining Universal Credit by dishonestly making a false statement or representation to the Department for Work and Pensions and of not notifying them of a change of circumstances.

The offences were committed between August 2017 and October 2018.

Lawrence was also ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 surcharge.

NICOLA POULSON, aged 49, of Llanellen, near Abergavenny, was banned from the roads for 30 months after she pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen on December 27, 2019.

She was also jailed for six weeks, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £122 surcharge.