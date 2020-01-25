DETECTIVES are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward after a man was attacked on New Year’s Eve.

The victim needed hospital treatment after he was assaulted in the Pill area of Newport.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed an assault in Raglan Street, off Commercial Road, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, between 5.30pm and 6.30pm.

“A 35-year-old man from Newport who sustained an injury to his arm attended the Royal Gwent Hospital for treatment.”

Anyone with any information which could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting reference 1900478285 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can also contact them via direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter pages.