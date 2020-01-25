UK Government ministers have been challenged on the issue of their support for the steel industry by Newport East MP Jessica Morden, days after it emerged that the city's Orb Electrical Steels plant is being advertised for sale as a 'former' steelworks.

Ms Morden called for "urgent clarity" for steelworkers, during a business, energy and infrastructure strategy questions session in the House of Commons.

“Wind turbines, electrifying our railways and electric vehicles all need steel,” she said.

“What are the government doing to help our steel industry at this challenging time?”

Job losses at Liberty Steel in Newport - among more than 350 announced by the company UK-wide - were also announced earlier this month amid what the company called a backdrop of Brexit uncertainty and a struggling UK steel industry.

And on Wednesday the Argus revealed that the mothballed Orb Electrical Steels plant is being advertised for sale on Estates Gazette's Property Link website as a “former steelworks” and a “development opportunity”, though Tata Steel has stressed that it could be used as to produce steel in the future.

Jessica Morden and fellow Welsh MPs from left to right Nick Smith (Blaenau Gwent), Stephen Kinnock (Aberavon), Nia Griffith (Llanelli), Stephen Doughty (Cardiff South and Penarth), Ruth Jones (Newport West), Nick Thomas-Symonds (Torfaen) and Mark Tami (Alyn and Deeside) ahead of a meeting with Welsh Secretary Simon Hart MP at the Wales Office last year

In response to Ms Morden's question, business, energy and clean growth minister Kwasi Kwarteng said: “The honourable lady will be pleased to hear that we have a strategy, and she is right.

“Decarbonising industry in general is vital, but we remain committed to UK steel and steel production in this country, and that is something the department is very concerned with.”

Ms Morden added: “I welcome the minister’s reference to a ‘strategy’ for steel, but we need urgent clarity on what this actually means in practice for an industry which needs support now.

“A steel sector deal should still be a priority for the government, as well as meaningful action on procurement, industrial energy costs and trade.”