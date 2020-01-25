RESIDENTS and councillors in Usk have welcomed new ideas to improve the town and turn it into a more pedestrian-friendly area.

The reaction comes after engineering company ARUP Consultancy revealed its “masterplan” following a year-long research project on the town’s people and services.

The company was commissioned last year by Monmouthshire County Council and Usk Town Council to carry out the work, after residents shared concerns of feeling unsafe when walking through Bridge Street due to increased traffic.

Issues also raised included a drop in air quality and damage to the Usk Bridge.

Deputy Leader of Monmouthshire council Bob Greenland

Councillor Bob Greenland, Deputy Leader for Monmouthshire council, encouraged residents to attend an open exhibition for the project on Wednesday January 29 at the Grange in the town's Maryport Street.

“After months of planning, working in close partnership with Usk Town Council, Llanbadoc Community Council and ARUP Consultants, I am delighted to confirm that we are now in a position to share the draft Usk town improvement masterplan for the next five years and beyond,” Mr Greenland said.

“I would encourage the residents of Usk and the wider Monmouthshire community to come along and take a look at the proposals.

“The plan is as ambitious as it is challenging, seeking to address a wide range of issues such as traffic and parking, whilst considering broader global and national issues such as the climate emergency, and physical and emotional well-being.”

Some significant proposals from the in-depth handbook include;

Making Bridge Street a one-way vehicle system to make services more accessible.

Introducing parking charges at the main car park in the town centre or time restrictions to discourage drivers from leaving vehicles in the town for long periods (there are currently no restrictions and charges).

Engagement with registered landlords and housing associations to develop affordable homes in order to attract younger professionals (house prices in Usk are currently double the national average).

Introducing a shared minibus service in the same capacity as Uber. A GPS app-based system will allow anyone with a smartphone to book a bus, which could have key routes to Cwmbran, Abergavenny and Pontypool.

Improving walking and cycling opportunities by repurposing the town’s streets and spaces.

Improving bus links with the emerging Metro network at Pontypool.

Tony Kear, who has lived in Usk for more than 50 years and is chairman of Usk in Bloom, welcomed the plans but questioned their affordability.

“We want people to have a reason to come to Usk and stay in Usk, not just to drive through it,” Mr Kear said.

“To do that we need the area to be accessible and appealing, and I do think removing large vehicles going up and down Bridge Street would be a start.

Tony Kear, chairman of Usk in Bloom

“It is no secret that the shopping experience here is not good and will only get worse if something isn’t done to stop so many vehicles going up and down Bridge Street.”

Mr Kear also backed proposals to bring more events to Usk, adding: “More things to do and to see in the town will only enhance our offering, especially events like Usk in Bloom that help to encourage greener living and make the area a more appealing place.

“Hopefully this nice shopping list can be put into practice.”

Councillor and Mayor of Usk Christine Wilkinson said the plans are promising for Usk at an exciting time for the town.

“These plans show what an exciting time this is for Usk as we plan, in partnership with Monmouthshire council, the development and improvements to our town which will benefit both present and future generations.”

Three presentations will be held throughout the day at the Grange next Wednesday to share the project's findings further. The first presentation will commence at 12pm and will then be repeated at 4pm and 6pm.

For further information on the project, ARUP’s handbook is available at https://www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/usk-town-improvement-project/.