THIS beauty shop in Newport offer a variety of different services, and the location is ideal for those just passing through the city.

Charlotte’s Studio Beauty on Corporation Road has made a name for itself in the 11 months that it has been open and will be celebrating its first anniversary in February.

Owner Charlotte Henson, 28, who lives on the same road, originally worked from home for three years to build up clientele before moving onto a new venture.

She has been working within the beauty industry for around 10 years, but originally, she had no idea that this was the job she wanted to pursue.

From left - Danielle, Jane and Charlotte

“I had no idea what I wanted to do,” she added. “I stumbled upon beauty therapy when applying for university, and it’s all I’ve done ever since”.

Mrs Henson has an HND qualification in Beauty Therapy and Spa Management, the highest level that can be achieved.

She said that the management side of the qualification really helped when it came to launch her business, which her husband Michael Henson, who is a digital marketer, helped with designing the website and with marketing.

When the shop first opened, it was just Mrs Henson, but that soon changed as she took on her mother, Jean Wilson, who wanted a career change. Around four months ago Danielle Williams was also taken on, with her most recent training being in brow lamination.

Owner Charlotte hard at work at a set of gel nails

One of the newly introduced treatments is Hyaluron pen, an alternative to facial fillers. It’s an innovation that deposits Hyaluronic Acid Filler into the epidermal and upper dermal layers of the skin without traditional needles or injections.

Phibrows Microblading is another popular treatment – it’s an annual, semi-permanent technique of hyper-realistic eyebrow drawing in which the shape of the eyebrows is calculated according to facial morphology and golden proportion.

This technique is intended for anyone over the age of 18 (persons under 18 must be accompanied by their parents) who wants to correct the aesthetic problems of their eyebrows.

When it comes to eyelashes, customers have eight different options to choose from – 6D Russian lashes, hybrid lashes, classic extensions, party cluster lashes, lash lift and tint and a lash tint.

Instead of opting for the well-used acrylic for nails, Charlotte’s Studio Beauty use hard gel to sculpt extensions as the product is a lot kinder to the nails. They also offer the choice of CND Shellac or The Gel Bottle, as well as Builder in A Bottle (gel overlay) which helps the natural nails to strengthen or grow.

Gel manicures done at the salon

For those with skincare troubles and want to try something new to help, there’s Dermaplaning - a cosmetic procedure that removes the top layers of your skin and aims to remove fine wrinkles and deep acne scarring, as well as make the skins surface look smooth.

Massages can be booked for those wanting to de-stress and sooth any problematic muscle knots.

There will be a few offers on during the month of February to celebrate their one year anniversary - so keep an eye out.

For more information head to the Facebook page at @Charlottesstudiobeauty or telephone 07719015402.