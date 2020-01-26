GWENT Police are appealing for information to help find David Smithson who has been reported as missing.

David, who is from the Trethomas area of Caerphilly, was reported as missing on Tuesday 21st January and concern is growing for his welfare.

He is described as being around 5’6, of slim build with black hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue denim jeans, pink trainers and a stone coloured coat.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call Gwent Police on 101 quoting reference 200024896.

You can also send them a direct message via the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media accounts.

David is also urged to get in contact to confirm he is safe and well.