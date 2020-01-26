HAVE you seen a convicted arsonist with a Batman symbol tattooed on his back who is wanted after he absconded prison?

Daniel Harold Milburn, who has distinctive tattoos, including a Batman symbol on his back and "SUE" on his left finger, has links to South Wales.

Police are appealing for anyone who has seen the 35-year-old after he left Preston’s Kirkham Prison on Tuesday to get in touch with them.

Milburn, from Gloucestershire, was sentenced to five-and-a-half-years in prison after he was convicted of three counts of arson with intent.

He has been described as being 5ft 9in tall, of medium to heavy build and with brown eyes.

Police said he also speaks with a Welsh accent and has links to South Wales, Lancashire, Gloucestershire, Wiltshire and Leicester.

Anyone who has seen Milburn or knows where he might be is urged to call 101 quoting log number 1402 of 22 January.