A NEW mental health and housing support service has been launched for people in Torfaen.

The service, run by mental health and social change charity Platfform, is aimed at people experiencing mental health challenges that are affecting their housing situation or benefits.

The team can work with people to help set up tenancies, liaise with landlords, advise on applications and appeals, and find ways to improve mental health and wellbeing.

The service can also provide housing with support for up to two years.

During that time the Platfform team works with tenants on a plan that looks at mental health and housing needs, helping people prepare for living in their own homes.

“We’re excited to offer much-needed mental health support services to in Torfaen," said Dafydd Flay, Platfform’s service manager in Torfaen.

“It’s a vital resource for people who are facing difficulties with their mental health which can at times impact on housing situations.

“We work together with people in a variety of circumstances. Some are facing issues with their benefits and housing. Some are at risk of becoming, or already are, homeless.

“Together we develop a plan and identify mental health and housing needs in order to improve their situation and wellbeing.”

To find out more about the service, you can attend one of the drop-in sessions across the borough.

There is a drop-in session at Pontypool Indoor Market every Monday and Wednesday from1pm-4pm, Tuesdays from 9.30am-1pm, and Saturdays from 10am-2pm.

On Thursdays, a weekly drop-in session will be held at the Congress Theatre in Cwmbran from 9.30am-1pm, and on Fridays at Blaenavon Resource Centre, from 9.30am-1pm.

Alternatively, you can call 01495 760390 or email torfaenteam@platfform.org