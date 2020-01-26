A FAMILY-run, all-inclusive soft play centre has opened in Newport.

Let Loose Soft Play, on Commercial Road, is an engaging place for children to have fun and learn.

Owned by Jason Roberts-Jones, 42, wife Karen Roberts-Jones, 43, and cousin Ryan Jones, 38, the team aim to provide a place where children can learn and play in a safe environment and adults can relax.

Jason Roberts-Jones, Ryan Jones and Karen Roberts-Jones who own Let Loose Soft Play in Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

The venue - which has been fully converted from a gym - is very Newport-orientated, the decorations are designed with a wetlands theme to pay homage to the city’s wetlands, created by a Cardiff graffiti artist, and it currently provides jobs for eight local people with the view to expanding once it has become more established.

“I used to be a primary school teacher and own Greenfields Nursery in Rogerstone. Karen used to be a dental nurse and now manages the venue, and Ryan was in project development," said Mr Roberts-Jones.

“I’ve been to soft play centres with my own children and thought that we could also do this.

Louis Dixon, two, enjoying the new soft play area at Let Loose. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

“We thought we could offer something better than what’s out there, something more educational.”

The brightly coloured centre is a full-sensory experience and has split sections for age groups.

There is a section for under threes where they have a wetlands style sensory experience, including a virtual pond.

In the section for under eights, there are iPads, light-up and more sensory products. These are all alongside the traditional soft-play and ball-pits.

“We’ve been contacted by parents of children on the spectrum due to our sensory facilities and due to this interest, we are opening up early on the first Saturday of each month for those children with additional needs to be able to enjoy their play time in a quiet and more relaxed environment," said said Mr Roberts-Jones.

As well as the days for children with additional needs, they also have a quiet room where children can go if they need a bit of a quiet moment or just want to read a book.

“We want to be inclusive and have something for everyone,” said Mr Roberts-Jones.

From left, Jason Roberts-Jones and Ryan Jones. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

They have thought of the adults too as the quiet room is also open to adults if they want to do some work while their child plays, or just want a bit of them time.

There is a kitchen that will serve a range of food and they have two rooms that can host parties – including NERF parties for the older children.

They also have rooms available to hire out for various activities and meetings including baby massage and toddler groups.