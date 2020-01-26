A ROAD in Griffithstown has been closed after a crash in the early hours of the morning.
Greenhill Road has been closed in both directions from East Avenue to Cwrdy Road since around 4am.
Gwent Police have been contacted for further information.
Emergency Services are dealing with a RTC on Greenhill Road. The road is closed at East Avenue to Cwrdy Road and diversions are in place. Please avoid the area.— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) January 26, 2020
Due to the urgent nature of this publication, there is no translation into Welsh available. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/5fyVY0oeJ2