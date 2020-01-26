COW & GATE and Tesco are urgently recalling 15 types of baby food jars after fears some have been “tampered with”.

The food jars, for babies aged over seven months, are being recalled “as a precautionary measure following concerns that some jars may have been tampered with”.

The Food Standard Agency said: “The possible tampering of this product may present a safety risk”.

The recall only involves varieties sold in Tesco stores in the U.K. and no other Cow & Gate, Tesco or other branded baby products are affected.

The recall involves the following products bought in UK Tesco stores:

Cow & Gate Butternut Squash Chicken & Pasta 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Courgette & Hake Rice 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Creamy Cauliflower Cheese 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Garden Pea & Turkey 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Potato Spinach & Beef 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Potato & Turkey Roast 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Spaghetti Bolognese 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Succulent Pork Casserole 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Tasty Cottage Pie 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Tomato & Courgette Pasta 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Yummy Harvest Chicken 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Apple Crumble 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Banana Crumble 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Peach Apple & Kiwi 7+ months 200g jar

Cow & Gate Rice Pudding 7+ months 200g jar

What you should do

Do not feed any Cow & Gate 7+ month baby food jars 200g purchased from Tesco to your baby.

Instead return the product to store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Cow & Gate and Tesco “apologise to parents and carers for any inconvenience caused by this recall”.

If you would like any further information you can contact Tesco Customer Services directly on UK 0800 917 6897.