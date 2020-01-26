STAFF from a Gwent-based housing association marked a year of fundraising for St David's Hospice Care by paying a visit to the charity's Newport headquarters.

And hospice knew they were coming - so they baked a cake with the amount Melin staff raised in 2019 - £5,670.04 - written on top in icing.

"Melin Homes adopted St David’s Hospice Care as its charity of the year in 2019 and we’re delighted to know that they have renewed this commitment for 2020," said Tania Ansell, of St David’s Hospice Care.

“The housing association staff threw themselves into fundraising for our charity by getting involved in a whole range of activities and also on the corporate level.

"We really can’t thank them enough for the effort they have put in and the money raised.”

READ MORE:

Fiona Williams, of Melin Homes, said: “It was a lovely surprise to be presented with the fabulous cake baked in the hospice kitchen.

"We’ve had fun taking part in a huge variety of charity fund raising events over the past 12 months and look forward to getting involved again this year.

“We raised £5670.04 in 2019 thanks to staff, friends and family. We have held raffles, a charity quiz night, supported unicorn day, held charity breakfasts, fancy dress days, bake-offs and more.”

In addition in 2019 Melin Homes sponsored a number of St David’s events - the Pontypool 10K, the Newport Five, Business Breakfast and Kolor Dash - totalling more than £2,000.

Melin, which own and runs more than 4,000 homes across Gwent and Powys, has committed to sponsoring the following events in 2020 - Ladies Day, Kolor Dash, the Newport Five, Acorn Dalmatian Bike Ride, Monmouthshire Raft Race and Sugar Candy Climb. They also have staff running in the half marathon and riding the Tour De Gwent.