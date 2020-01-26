SHE'S big and she's beautiful - and Dog of the Week Narla could be the one for you!

Narla is still a puppy, she is only eight months old, but has already had at least three 'forever homes', and she is understandably a little bewildered and confused.

Narla

She is super-friendly and affectionate. Narla is a very playful and happy-go-lucky goofball once she knows she is surrounded by people who are not going to do her harm.

She has very little concept of personal space and when Narla charges into you for a cuddle she doesn't hold back.

She has made friends with lots of her fellow kennel buddies, and she might benefit from a household with a steady adult dog who can help her learn the 'good dog rules' and let go of her trust issues, which are without a doubt due to her being abandoned by so many people in such a short time.

The staff at Newport City Dogs Home would like a large-breed experienced home for this fabulous girl, with someone around most of the time while she is still so young.

Narla

She walks beautifully on her lead, and gives the best kisses. Despite her size - Narla is hip-high to a human - she IS still a puppy, and applicants will need to have an understanding of how to help her develop into the fabulous adult dog she is destined to be, both physically and emotionally.

She is still growing, and her dietary and exercise needs are of paramount importance over the next six-12 months, so it's worth researching appropriate exercise levels for large breed puppies as her bones are still soft and her growth plates won't be fully closed until she reaches maturity.

If you'd like to meet Narla please contact the staff at the centre on 01633 290902, or pop in for a visit. No appointment needed.