GWENT Police are searching for a burglar after he failed to return to prison.

52-year-old Richard Smart failed to return to HMP Prescoed on Friday, January 24. He was convicted of burglary at Exeter Crown Court on September 13, 2018.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "He is described as white, about six feet tall, with short grey hair, last time he was seen he had grey facial stubble. He was also wearing a black zip up jacket, black jogging bottoms and black trainers/shoes.

"Richard Smart is not a registered sex offender and is not considered to be a risk to the public.

"Gwent Police has activated its operational plan with the aim of locating him, he has been circulated as wanted to all police forces and the prison is co-operating fully with us."

Members of the public are advised not to approach Richard Smart if they see him but to call police instead on 101 quoting reference number 2000029490, you can also message Gwent Police on its Facebook or Twitter pages.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.