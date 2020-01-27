A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

SCOTT LEE CLASH, aged 29, of Burns Close, Graig-y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, was jailed for 22 weeks after he admitted five counts of thefts from shops in Newport He stole prosecco, steaks, perfume and chocolate after targeting Marks & Spencer, Debenhams and Tesco in November and December.

He must also pay £62 compensation.

SHANE PHILLIP WILLIAMS, aged 24, of Commercial Street, Tredegar, was conditionally discharged for six months and ordered to pay £250 compensation after he admitted causing criminal damage to a window.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £21 surcharge.

KRISTIAN LLOYD, aged 55, of Orchard Lane, Kingsbury Episcopi, Martock, Somerset, was banned from the roads for 12 months after he was found guilty of drug-driving in Newport with delta 9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was fined £180 and ordered to pay costs of £620 and a £30 surcharge.

STACEY ARANDJELOVIC, aged 29, of Old Mill Court, Bettws, Newport, was banned from the roads for 20 months after she admitted being more than twice the drink-drive limit in the city.

She was fined £443 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £44 surcharge.

SIMON EVANS, aged 45, of Trostrey, Hollybush, Cwmbran, was banned from the roads for 18 months after he admitted drink-driving in Blackwood.

He was fined £553 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £55 surcharge.

MATTHEW ANDREW FORDER, aged 21, of Lichfield Avenue, Hereford, was banned from the roads for 17 months after he admitted drink-driving in Monmouth.

He was fined £553 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £55 surcharge.

CORDELL LINCOLN ROBERTS, aged 30, from Commercial Road, Newport, sentenced to a conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £21 surcharge after he admitted assaulting a custody detention officer at the city’s Central police station.

ETHAN MCSHANE, aged 20, of Capel Close, Newport, was fined £80 after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in Queensway on New Year’s Day.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.