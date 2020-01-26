A CAR has crashed into a fish and chip shop in the Pillgwenlly area of Newport.

Photographs sent in by reader Andy Bale show the silver Fiat firmly lodged in the crushed window shutters of Chip Stop, in Commercial Road.

The fish and chip shop appears to have been closed at the time of the crash, which residents said happened sometime on Sunday.

Local residents looked on as the car – which was sporting the green 'P plates' sometimes used by recently-qualified drivers – was removed from the shop front, revealing significant damage to the building.

One of the takeaway's doors was removed from its hinges, and was lying on the shop floor with its windows smashed. The other door was buckled but clung onto its frame.

It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash.

Gwent Police have been contacted for more information.

