CROWDS gathered at St Michael’s and All Angels Church Llantarnam on Saturday to pay tribute to Cwmbran war hero John Fielding.

A memorial service was held for Pte Fielding, who received the Victoria Cross for his service in the defence of Rorke’s Drift in South Africa.

Eleven Victoria Crosses were awarded to the defenders, one of which would be to John Fielding for the courage he showed in saving the wounded.

He died in 1932, aged 75, and is buried at the church.

The Royal Regimental Band performed at the service, and standard bearers came from across south Wales.

Peter Colsey, of the Cwmbran and District Ex-Service Association – the organisers of the service, said: "It was a good turnout. Luckily the rain held off until we were finished.

"Private Fielding's family came up from Hampshire and Colchester and Leamington Spa, as they do every year.

"It's something that we are going to continue to do for as long as we can.

"He was not just a local hero, but a national hero too."