Newport's long-promised city centre footbridge from Devon Place to Queensway has taken a step closer.

A new planning application, with amended designs for the bridge which will replace the current underpass under the railway, has been submitted to Newport City Council.

The application, which will be dealt with under delegated powers by the council, included a design and impact statement drawn up by Grimshaw and Arup, which includes a number of artists impressions of what the new bridge would look like.

Councillor Matthew Evans, of Newport City Council, said: "The new bridge is long overdue. There have been numerous complaints about the subway over the years. It is well past it's sell by date.

"The footbridge will be an essential component in connecting the business district of Gold Tops with the city centre and it can't come soon enough."

David Barnes, of Gold Tops-based David Barnes Public Relations, who uses the underpass almost every day, said: "I look forward to this new bridge being built, as I am sure many others do. It will be a huge and much-needed improvement to the area."

Users of the new bridge will also come from the former Royal Mail building in Mill Street, which is being brought back to life as high-spec offices by developers Garrison Barclay.

A previous footbridge design submitted to the council has been changed, according to the design and impact statement, 'particularly in relation to design quality and operational impact on the railway'.

The new bridge, which will be used by pedestrians and cyclists, will connect the Gold Tops and Queens Hill area to the city centre without the need to use the underpass. It will include a bright orange anti-slip floor finish, which will provide a 'unifying feature' on the ramps and the bridge.

Once it is built, the underpass will be closed.