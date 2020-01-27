A MAN who used to drink up to 10 pints every night has lost an incredible four stone after swapping the pub for the gym.

Gethin Thomas, from Blackwood, said: “I was heavily drinking even when I had to get up and work in the morning.

“I was drinking around eight to 10 pints a night.”

Mr Thomas, 25, said he embarked on his weight-loss journey in September after taking a picture and thinking: "I’ve got to something about this.”

He joined his local gym and decided to go at night, when it was quieter, and started off by just walking on the treadmill.

“I started to see a difference after a few weeks and just went from there,” he said.

Mr Thomas, a customer advisor for Lloyds Bank, hasn’t completely ditched the drink, but says he has “swapped that habit for a healthy one”.

“I don’t drink to the extent I used to,” he said.

Since starting his healthier lifestyle, Mr Thomas said he hadn't only noticed a physical change – he says that he is now “always smiling”.

(Gethin Thomas says he now smiles all the time.)

“I have a lot more confidence," he said. “I just wanted to give other people motivation as well.”

Now, fours months on and four stone lighter, Mr Thomas is taking on the Cardiff Bay 10k race.

He is hoping to raise £1,250 for Velindre, a cancer centre that provides treatment, care and support to patients and their families.

Velindre is of special importance to Mr Thomas, because his sister Stacie Jordan died of cancer in 2016.

You can read about Ms Jordan's special day here and you can donate to Mr Thomas' JustGiving page here.

(Gethin's sister Stacie on her special day.)

“The charity is very close to my heart and I want to do something to help with the exceptional work they do there.”