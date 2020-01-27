A PROSECCO thief was jailed for 22 weeks after admitting five counts of thefts from shops in Newport.

Scott Lee Clash, 29, of Burns Close, Graig-y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, stole prosecco, steaks, perfurme and chocolate.

He targetted Marks & Spencer, Debenhams and Tesco in November and December.

He must also pay £62 compensation.