GWENT could see its first snowfall of the year tonight as the Met Office is forecasting an 80 per cent chance in some areas.

Overnight, temperatures are set to drop to around 0 -1c – the perfect conditions for snow.

In Brynmawr, at around 1am, the Met Office is forecasting an 80 per cent likelihood of snowfall.

At around 4am, the likelihood drops down to 40 per cent and then 30 per cent at 7am. So, it’s an early wake-up call if you want to catch it.

In Ebbw Vale, the Met Office says there is a 40 per cent chance of either snow or sleet at 12am.

But there is a 60 per cent chance of snow falling between 7am and 8am.

Indeed, snow is expected to fall across most of Blaenau Gwent.

Any snowfall is likely to be light but there is a good chance it will disrupt services and transportation.

Even if snow doesn't fall, it is set to be icy on the roads.

We will have all the updates as and when they come in.