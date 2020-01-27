ICELAND is recalling a vegan dessert after it discovered that a ‘milk-free’ chocolate pudding “may contain milk”.

The supermarket has issued a recall on all NO MOO Chocolate Puddings because “they may contain milk which is not mentioned on the label,” the Food Standards Agency said.

The product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk, or milk constituents.

The affected is product is: NO MOO Chocolate Puddings, pack size 160g. Best before - all date codes up to and including July 13 2021. Allergens: Milk.

If you have this product, return it immediately

OTHER PRODUCT RECALLS:

Iceland have been advised to contact relevant allergy support organisations - who can then tell members about the recall.

These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

What you should do

If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents do not eat it.

Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.