SCHOOLS' cash balances across Torfaen increased by £855,000 overall during 2018/19, as just one primary school and one secondary school recorded a deficit.

A surplus of £2.89 million was recorded in Torfaen County Borough Council schools in 2018/19 compared to £2.04m the previous year.

Blenheim Road Primary School in Cwmbran, and West Monmouth School in Pontypool, were the only two to record a deficit.

The council has created a management plan with both schools, and it is expected that by the end of this financial year Blenheim will return to a surplus, while West Monmouth should return to a surplus by 2023.

A report says the council expected the level of school balances to fall in 2018/19.

“This year-end has been quite different from those in the past, due to a considerable amount of money being passed to schools in 2018/19 financial year to be carried forward and spent in 2019/20,” it states.

During this year, £564,000, has been set aside from the capital maintenance grant to be spent entirely on school building maintenance.

Schools in Torfaen also received £247,000 “to help alleviate the immediate pressures associated with the 2018 teachers’ pay award and allow schools some flexibility when planning for 2019/20.”

Two smaller sums include £70,000 from the Welsh Government for the provision of period products, and £80,000 for the additional learning needs contingency and outreach service.

Without these funds being carried over, Torfaen schools' overall balance would have been £1.9m.

Since 2007/08 - at the start of the financial crash - just five schools in the county borough have been in deficit, which the council puts down to early intervention and careful planning.

The Torfaen scheme for financing schools includes an allowance for schools to plan for a budget deficit - and schools could be able to borrow from the council for capital spending.

“Clearly it is our intention over the next three years to continue to help schools to manage their budgets effectively, review spending levels and make appropriate adjustments at the right time, while seeking to retain a reasonable level of contingency in reserve to support unexpected or exceptional activity and to smooth the effects of decisions,” states the report.