POLICE were called to Friars Walk yesterday after receiving reports of anti-social behaviour.
At around 8pm, police attended the scene.
One witness said he saw a large police presence near the bus station.
However, a spokeswoman for Gwent Police said no arrests took place.
Officers attended and were in the area for some time to ensure there were no incidents.