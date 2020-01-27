A DRIVER did not stop to check on a 13-year-old girl's welfare after a collision between her car and the pedestrian, police say.

They are now appealing for information and are "hoping to identify" the driver of the car.

The incident happened in Blackwood, at a crossing near to the Bumble Bee pub on the B4254, at around 7pm on Saturday, January 11.

The teenager received minor injuries to her neck and legs.

The driver, who was in a black car, is described as a white woman, around 30-years-old and with blonde hair in a 'bob' style.

Officers are also appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about this incident to call Gwent Police on 101, or contact the force via its social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter, quoting log reference 2000016309.