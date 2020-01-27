THE NUMBER of people killed in China by the new coronavirus now stands at 81, with 3,000 confirmed cases.

Nearly 60 million people have been affected by partial or full lockdowns in cities across China and the national new year holiday has been extended by three days in an attempt to contain the spread.

According to the World Health Organisation, there have been at least 44 confirmed cases outside China.

Thailand: eight cases.

USA and Australia: five cases.

Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, South Korea: four cases.

France and Japan: three cases.

Vietnam: two cases.

Nepal and Canada: one case.

What’s the latest situation in Wales?

One person has been tested for the virus in Wales – but they tested negative.

And health minister Vaughan Gething has said it is likely that more people in Wales will require assessment for coronavirus.

But the UK wants to be ready, and Mr Gething said this is being treated as an "enhanced public health incident".

"The risk to the UK is currently assessed as low and to date there have been no imported cases of the novel coronavirus to Wales or the wider UK," said in a written statement.

Professional lead consultant for Health Protection at Public Health Wales, Dr Giri Shankar said that “based on the available evidence, the current risk to the UK remains low”.

He added: “We continue to work with our partners in the other UK nations and others to monitor this new and rapidly evolving situation.”

This is everything we know about the Coronavirus including how it is transmitted and how to protect yourself.

READ ALSO:

Dr Shankar added: "If you are traveling to the Wuhan area, you should maintain good hand, respiratory and personal hygiene and should avoid visiting animal and bird markets or people who are ill with respiratory symptoms.

“Individuals should seek medical attention if they develop respiratory symptoms within 14 days of visiting Wuhan, either in China or on their return to the UK. They should phone ahead before attending any health services and mention their recent travel to the city.”