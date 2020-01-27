THE NEW Brexit coin has courted controversy after being released without an Oxford comma.

In 2018, it was announced that a coin would be released to mark Britain’s departure from the European Union.

But with the political upheaval, delays, and extensions, the coin did not materialise.

However, the new 50 pence was ordered by Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid and will now be released into banks, Post Offices and shops on January 31 – the day that Britain will leave the EU.

Just a day after the Royal Mint announced when it would be sent into circulation, grammarphiles have been quick to point out it lacks an Oxford comma.

The coin reads: “Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations”.

(Some are arguing it should read “Peace, prosperity, and friendship with all nations.”)

His Dark Material author Phillip Pullman tweeted that the coin should be “boycotted by all literate people”.

The 'Brexit' 50p coin is missing an Oxford comma, and should be boycotted by all literate people. — Philip Pullman (@PhilipPullman) January 26, 2020

And Stig Abell, The Times Literay Supplement editor, said the lack of a comma was “killing him”.

Not perhaps the only objection, but the lack of a comma after “prosperity” is killing me. pic.twitter.com/ZCN6Zt45cH — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) January 26, 2020

If the Oxford comma was applied, it would read: “Peace, prosperity, and friendship with all nations.”

Inevitably, a social media storm brewed and others were quick to point out that an Oxford comma is optional.

*cough, cough*......”optional”. Btw, I have included a definition of the word ‘optional’ just in case you’re unsure of its meaning. pic.twitter.com/zn964aqdTW — Karl (@tinglish1966) January 27, 2020

What is an Oxford comma?

The Oxford (or serial) comma is the final comma in a list of things.

For example: “Today I talked about the 50p Brexit coin debate with my work colleagues, Daniel, and Nicholas.”

The comma between “Daniel” and “Nicholas” clarifies to the reader that all three entities mentioned are separate and that Daniel and Nicholas are not the speaker’s work colleagues, but additional people the speaker has spoken to about the granular, and somewhat pedantic, debate.