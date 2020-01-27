DUCKS, geese and chickens have been battered to death with a golf club in a sickening attack at an allotment in Tredegar.

The shocking photographs included above show the appalling aftermath of the attack, which took place in the town's Georgetown area yesterday afternoon. Warning - some readers may them upsetting.

Two teenage boys are being sought by Gwent Police in connection with the attack, in which 12 domesticated birds died. Ten - comprising ducks, geese and chickens - were found dead, and two - a duck and a goose - were so badly injured that they had to be put down.

Allotment holder Thomas Gaughran had arrived at his plot in Georgetown at around 3.10pm yesterday to feed the birds, only to see one of the boys leaving a shed, golf club in hand.

On seeing Mr Gaughran, both boys ran off, leaving the golf club at the scene, and dead and injured birds scattered across the allotment and the riverbank.

Mr Gaughan has had the allotment for more than 30 years and his daughter, Brogan, said that nothing like this has ever happened on his land before.

"We have made the police aware," she said.

"Two other instances of this sort of thing have happened in the last week, all in the same area but on a smaller scale.

"All of the instances involve two boys dressed in a similar way."

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We received a report of a number of livestock found dead at an allotment off the A4048 near Bedwellty Park roundabout.

"Two young boys aged around 15 years old were seen leaving the area and officers would like to speak to them as they may be able to help with our inquiries.

"They are described as being of slim build, wearing black clothing and had wellies on."

Anyone with any information is asked to telephone Gwent Police on 101, quoting reference number 2000031196. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.