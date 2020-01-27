A PERVERT who took upskirting pictures and videos of women and schoolgirls in Newport was warned he is facing a jail sentence.

Lewis Taylor, aged 33, of Ponthir Road, Newport, has pleaded guilty to 20 offences of voyeurism, committed on seven different dates between August and December 2019.

Prosecutor Lisa McCormick told Cardiff Crown Court how the defendant was arrested on December 16 after secretly filming his victims.

She said that one of the incidents took place at a Sainsbury’s store.

Taylor was unrepresented during the hearing and sentence was adjourned until next month so that he can hire a lawyer.

Judge Michael Fitton QC warned him: “You are at risk of a prison sentence. I haven’t made my mind up as to what is going to happen.”

The defendant was granted bail.

Upskirting became a criminal offence in England and Wales in 2019 after a campaign by a woman targeted at a music festival.

Offenders can face up to two years in prison for taking an image or video under somebody's clothing in order to see their genitals or underwear.