A MASKED gunman who tried to rob a snooker club while armed with an imitation firearm is to be assessed for the danger he poses to the public.

Luke Jones, aged 29, admitted committing the terrifying raid at Bargoed Snooker Club last Christmas on December 27, 2019.

He pleaded guilty to attempted robbery, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of cannabis.

Jones, of Llancayo Street, Bargoed, also admitted, on a separate occasion on July 30, 2018 in Rhymney, to the possession of heroin with intent to supply and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knuckleduster.

The prosecutor in the case at Cardiff Crown Court was Tom Roberts and the defendant was represented by Ed Mitchard.

Judge Michael Fitton QC adjourned sentence until February 18 so a report into Jones’ potential dangerousness could be prepared.

The defendant was remanded in custody.