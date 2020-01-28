A WEEK on from Newport adventurer and former Wales rugby international Richard Parks beating his own British record for reaching the South Pole, we look back at his gruelling expedition as it happened.

Mr Parks set out from Antarctica's Hercules Inlet on Tuesday December 17, carrying 27 days of food.

He was aiming to better his current British record of 29 days, 19 hours and 24 minutes and, if weather conditions were kind, to get close to Christian Eide’s world record of 24 days, 1hr and 13 min.

On January 11, hit by a whiteout, he was unable to see the terrain well enough to navigate the uneven surface of the Antarctica and suffering with fatigue, he had to stop skiing after six hours. The day before he had been able to ski for 18 hours.

He made it to the last degree latitude the next day, crossing into the 89th degree at around 11am. Food rations were a big concern as he looked ahead to the final 70 miles to the pole and a new British record in Antarctica.

Adventurers seeking to complete the epic journey from coast to pole in Antarctica solo, unassisted and unsupported must carry everything they need.

Food is one of the heaviest items to carry with Mr Parks requiring more than 7,000 calories per day.

Within 40 kilometres of the pole, Mr Parks entered his second day over the 25 he had brought food for.

He had been rationing his remaining food and declined a re-supply, because this would mean his expedition was no longer unsupported, and any claim for the record would become void.

His team calculated this meant he would run out imminently.

Despite his precarious situation, the former Welsh rugby international remained upbeat and determined to push on with his efforts to set a new record.

On January 15 he reached the pole.

He finished his mammoth effort at 9.29am, tweeting: "I've just arrived at the South Pole.

"We did it! Thank you."

Mr Parks has skied more miles solo, unsupported and unassisted in Antarctica than any other person in history.

As well as skiing close to 1,130km from the coast, he has climbed from sea level (zero metres altitude) to a combined altitude of more than 2,800m currently.

That is roughly twice the height of Ben Nevis, or almost three times the height of Snowdon. The air on the polar plateau is thinner, so he had to work even harder in those last kilometres to keep going.