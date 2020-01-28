A GYMNASTICS group has been honoured as one of the best in the UK in a national awards ceremony - and is the first Welsh club to win such an award.

Valley Gymnastics Academy (VGA), based in Crumlin, received two awards at the 2020 British Gymnastics National Awards.

Valleys Gymnastics Academy members with their award. From left, Aled Jones (director), Liz Lewis (director), Sam Elliott (office manager), Melissa Anderson (managing director), Kathryn Cope (coach) and Tara Edwards (coach)

The awards were held at The International Centre, Telford, and VGA scooped the National Club Award for more than 250 members, and the National Award for equality and inclusion.

Harrison Gordon on the parallel bars

The National Club Award is the highest award that can be given to a British Gymnastics club, and the National Award for equality and inclusion was given for the academy’s ongoing commitment and enthusiasm to widening access and reducing inequalities in gymnastics.

Maddy Harford showing athleticism with a handstand on the bar

“We are absolutely delighted to win both of these awards - we have been shortlisted for the British Club of the Year Award for four years out of the last five, so believe this is absolute testament to the high quality of Valleys Gymnastics Academy and the spectrum of classes we provide," said managing director Melissa Anderson.

Ffion Williams being helped on the bar by coach Maisie Methuen

“The community is at the heart of everything we do, and we work hard to ensure that we widen access to gymnasts within the communities in which we work through strong partnerships and up-skilled staff.

“VGA has an outstanding team of coaches, young leaders, volunteers and administrators and this has enabled us to grow and develop continually over the last five years.”

Danny Cox on the rings, with assistance from young leader Erica Roberts

The news follows VGA's success at the Welsh Gymnastics National Awards in Cardiff earlier this month, where Jaz McLellan won the Gymnastics For All award, and Bethany Pull was given the Disability Gymnast of the Year award.

As well as providing a range of top class facilities at its base in Crumlin, VGA provides programmes at venues across the Gwent and wider south Wales Valleys, for hundreds of children and adults.