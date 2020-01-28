UPDATE 8.32am: Traffic is moving normally on the M4, but tailbacks are stretching into Bassaleg. The usual traffic through Bassaleg is being compounded by this earlier traffic failure.

UPDATE 07.38am: The traffic lights have been fixed, but there is heavy traffic in the area and stretching onto the M4 - more so than usual - after the earlier problem.

THERE has been a traffic light outage on Tredegar Park roundabout, which approaches J28 of the M4.

The traffic light failure appears to have affected every entrance in to the M4 and the roundabout.

Traffic is currently coping well, but expect delays as rush-hour starts and take care while driving.

Gwent Police have been made aware of the incident and have said the local council are attending the incident.

We have received a number of reports that the traffic lights on the Tredegar Park roundabout (Junction 28, M4) are currently out. The local council have been made aware and will attend to make repairs.

