UPDATE 10.24am: Traffic is clear and moving normally.

A BROKEN down car is causing severe tailbacks on the A4042.

The car - which broke down near Gwent Police headquarters in Croesyceliog - has been moved off the carriageway.

However, traffic is still moving very slowly.

The tailbacks are stretching all the way from Turnpike Road to the A4043.

Police have asked drivers to use alternative routes.