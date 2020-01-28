UPDATE 10.24am: Traffic is clear and moving normally.

A BROKEN down car is causing severe tailbacks on the A4042.

The car - which broke down near Gwent Police headquarters in Croesyceliog - has been moved off the carriageway.

However, traffic is still moving very slowly.

A vehicle has broken down on the A4042 near Gwent Police headquarters in Croesyceiliog. The vehicle has been moved off the carriageway but there are severe tailbacks. Please drive carefully and take alternate routes if available. pic.twitter.com/PVodV7Gtx1 — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) January 28, 2020

The tailbacks are stretching all the way from Turnpike Road to the A4043.

Police have asked drivers to use alternative routes.