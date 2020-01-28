SNOW was predicted to fall overnight across Blaenau Gwent but seems to have only received a smattering.

Throughout today, Ebbw Vale, Tredegar, and bordering wards are set to see a mix of sleet and rain.

And those hoping for wintery scenes are set to be disappointed as the Met Office is not predicting any snowfall today.

A yellow warning for ice has been issued, but only the most northern parts of Gwent are affected.

Here’s the latest weather forecast for your area.

Blaenau Gwent

• Temperatures in Blaenau Gwent will hover around 3 degrees Celsius today, but it will feel around -2 degrees Celsius.

• Will it snow? Potentially, but only in places of high altitude. More than likely, there will be sleet showers.

Newport

• Temperatures in Newport will fluctuate between 4 or 5 degrees Celsius, but it will feel like 0 degrees Celsius.

• Will it snow? Very unlikely.

Exactly a year ago today, a yellow warning for heavy snow was issued. Read more about that here.

Monmouthshire

• In Monmouth, temperatures will remain around 5 degrees Celsius throughout the day – and it will feel around 2 degrees Celsius.

• Will it snow? Very unlikely.

Torfaen

• Temperatures in Torfaen will stay around 4 degrees Celsius throughout the day, but will feel around 0 degrees Celsius.

• Will it snow? Very unlikely.

Don't get caught out de-frosting your car tomorrow morning. Read our guide of hacks.

Caerphilly

• In Caerphilly, temperatures will stay around 4 degrees Celsius throughout the day, and will feel around 2 degrees Celsius.

• Will it snow? Ver unlikely.