A MAN was arrested after crashing into a pylon in the early hours of Sunday morning which saw a Torfaen road closed for several hours.

Greenhill Road in Griffithstown was closed in both directions from East Avenue to Cwrdy Road from the early hours of the morning.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "We had a report of a collision at about 1.50am on Greenhill Road where a car had collided with an electricity pylon.

"A 21-year-old man from the Crumlin area was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

"He has been released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing."