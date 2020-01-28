A WOMAN is to stand trial for allegedly stalking another woman after denying the allegation against her.

Susan Combes, aged 53, of Moxon Road, Newport, appeared before a judge at Cardiff Crown Court.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to stalking between January 1, 2018 and December 27, 2019.

The prosecution was represented by Owen Williams and Combes by her barrister Laura Deuxberry.

The defendant is due to stand trial on May 12 at Newport Crown Court.

She was granted conditional bail by Judge Richard Williams.