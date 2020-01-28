A MAN was warned he could be going to prison after he admitted assault an offensive weapon offences.

Chris Maggs, aged 44, of Cwrt Bracty, Aberbeeg, Abertillery, appeared at a hearing in Cardiff Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm against Gregory Tovey and possessing an offensive weapon, namely a baseball bat.

The prosecution was represented by Eugene Egan and the defendant by Andrew Davies who asked for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Judge Keith Thomas told Maggs that all sentencing options were open to the court including imprisonment.

The defendant is due to be sentenced on February 25.

He was granted conditional bail.