A NEWPORT litter group collected 60 bags of rubbish from a Newport city centre site that was described as one of the worst it has cleared.

Pride in Pill were informed about the site, just off Station Street - behind the former Solsbury Solutions building - and responded to the call during the weekend.

An unoccupied tent filled with items as diverse as needles, chisels, a crowbar, a hammer and the remains of a wooden pallet greeted their arrival.

Drag the cursor to the left and right to see the before and after shots.

Paul Murphy of Pride in Pill said: "It took the four of us about three hours to clear it all.

"We filled about 60 bags, everything you could think of was there. Loads of sharps and weapons.

Needles chisels and a crowbar were among the items collected

READ LITTER STORIES:

"It's one of the worst ones we've cleaned."

Pride in Pill volunteers

Mr Murphy went on to say that he had been informed that Newport City Council had been made aware of the site in December of last year.

"They knew," he said.

"It's right by the car park and there are families and kids parking there.

"The council should have cleared it straight away."

Newport City Council said: "City Services have confirmed that this is private land, so wouldn’t be cleared by us."