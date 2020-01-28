TAKEAWAY giant Just Eat will now deliver Big Macs and McNuggets to your doorstep after it announced plans to partner with McDonald’s.

The company, which has been acquired by food business Takeaway.com, will become McDonald’s second biggest deliver partner in the UK after Uber Eats.

The news follows recent deals with Greggs, KFC and Burger King as the company explores options alongside its focus on independent takeaway operators.

Peter Duffy, Just Eat’s interim chief executive, said: “We are delighted to announce that we have agreed to partner in the UK and Ireland with McDonald’s.

“This partnership, along with our recently announced relationship with Greggs, will require significant investment but will accelerate our growth ambitions and enhance our market position by offering our customers the widest choice available.”

A statement on the JustEat website said: “We’re excited to announce we’ll soon be delivering McDonald’s, for Just Eat customers across the nation to order to their homes. Does that sound tasty to you?"

The service is expected to roll out this year.

To express interest in having McDonald’s available through JustEat in your area, click here.

The deals comes days after the Competition and Markets Authority said they were investigating the proposed merger with Takeaway.com over fears it may reduce competition.