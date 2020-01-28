A RESIDENT of a care home in Abertillery has been reported missing, Gwent Police have said.

John Tucker, 67, disappeared from the Cwmcelyn Nursing Home at 11.45am on Monday, January 27.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Mr Tucker is white, with short grey hair and is clean shaven.

He was last seen wearing a khaki jacket, a dark coloured fleece, dark trousers, black shoes, a black and amber scarf, and a light grey flat cap.

Mr Tucker has links with the Blaina, Abertillery and Risca areas.

Anyone who sees Mr Tucker or has information regarding his whereabouts should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting log reference 20000032682 or incident 408 27/01/20.

Alternatively, send a direct message to Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.