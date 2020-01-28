THERE will be plenty of new arrivals among the animals for visitors to see when Greenmeadow Community Farm reopens to the public this weekend.

Four lambs and two goats were born last weekend, to add to the goat and calf born earlier this month.

Two sets of twin Coloured Ryeland lambs - three rams and one ewe - are the latest additions, coming into the world last Sunday.

The ewes who gave birth to the twins were also born at the farm, and one of them, at six years old, is the oldest Ryeland at the Cwmbran farm.

Four Coloured Ryeland lambs have joined the flock at Greenmeadow Community Farm. Picture: Greenmeadow Community Farm

They followed Nell the goat giving birth to a nanny kid called Beatrix and a Billy kid called Harry (below), last Saturday.

They join two new arrivals from earlier this month. On Sunday, January 19, Hilda - a pedigree Anglo Nubian Nanny goat kid - was born, and on January 2, Highland cross Welsh Black calf Moose became the first new arrival of the year.

And there are set to be even more babies born during the coming weeks.

One of the four Coloured Ryeland lambs who joined the flock at Greenmeadow Community Farm. Picture: Greenmeadow Community Farm

The farm will open for the first time in 2020 on Saturday February 1, 10am-5pm.