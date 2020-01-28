A “COWARD” who flew into childish rages and beat up his pregnant girlfriend in ‘vicious’ attacks when he was drinking, has been jailed for nearly three years.

Caine Williams, 21, of Cwmbran, but of no fixed abode, attacked the woman on two occasions, once after she had not asked him to attend an antenatal scan with her.

Thomas Stanway, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court the assaults had taken place on the victim when she was carrying his child.

Williams pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and unlawful wounding.

“He doesn’t quibble about the facts of the case. He is bitterly ashamed of what he has done. He is genuinely ashamed,” said defence counsel James Evans.

He implored the court to keep the inevitable prison sentence the former salesman must serve “as short as possible”.

Judge Richard Williams told the defendant: “In the first assault, you punched her giving her a black eye.

“The second assault was ferocious. You repeatedly used your fists, feet and a glass, and you dragged her by her hair.

“It was a second vicious attack when you became petulant over an antenatal scan.

“It is only through sheer good fortune that the baby appears to be unharmed.”

“You are right to be thoroughly ashamed of your behaviour.

“It was disgraceful and cowardly. You had been drinking.

“You already have 20 previous convictions for 33 offences, including violence and public disorder.”

His current offending also put him in breach of a suspended prison sentence for an assault on an emergency worker.

Williams was jailed for 27 months for the unlawful wounding charge. A consecutive term of eight months for the assault, and a further 12 weeks for the breach - to be served concurrently - made a total term of 35 months.

The judge also imposed a five-year restraining order, preventing the defendant from contacting his former partner.

Williams must also pay a victim surcharge upon his release.