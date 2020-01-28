A CARE home in Newport has been put up for sale with a £2.55 million price tag, five months after administrators were called in.

The 50-bedroom Caerleon House nursing home is being advertised by Christie & Co on a freehold basis.

The nursing home is currently operated by Graham Randall and Chris Newell of Quantuma LLP, who were brought in as joint administrators of Caerleon House's owners, Gwent Nursing Homes Limited, last summer.

“Since our appointment as administrators five months ago, we have stabilised the business and worked with all stakeholders to improve occupancy and profitability," Mr Randall said. "As a result the business is now a much more attractive proposition than it was prior to our appointment.”

Gwent Nursing Homes entered administration in August 2019 following what Mr Newell at the time called "a period of uncertainty".

Earlier that month, the Argus had reported on staff pay problems at Caerleon House. Some workers claimed they had only received a fraction of their salaries on paydays in June and July.

In response to those problems, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, Newport City Council, and regulatory body Care Inspectorate Wales stepped in give the care home “practical support and financial assistance”.

The business has now been stabilised by the administrators, Mr Randall said.

Rob Kinsman, director at Christie and Co, said: “Caerleon House nursing home represents an outstanding opportunity to acquire an established nursing home in the desirable village of Caerleon, close to the M4 motorway.

“Illustrating the high demand for bed spaces in the area, occupancy levels at the home are excellent and the business also benefits from a loyal and stable staffing team.”