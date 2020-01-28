A MAN accused of allegedly being involved in producing drugs at a £140,000 Newport cannabis factory has been refused bail.

Karwan Kareem, aged 28, of no fixed abode, appeared before a judge at Cardiff Crown Court to make a bail application.

He faces a charge of producing cannabis at a building on Newport’s Corporation Road on January 14.

The prosecutor in the hearing was Tony Trigg and the defendant was represented by Paul Hewitt.

The case was heard in front of Judge Richard Williams who refused Kareem’s bail application and the defendant was remanded in custody.