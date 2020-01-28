A STRETCH of the A40 in Monmouthshire is closed in both directions because of an obstruction.

Traffic reports show the obstruction is a cherry picker, which has fallen onto the road off the back of a lorry.

The incident appears to have happened between Raglan and Abergavenny.

Emergency services are on the scene, Traffic Wales reports.

Drivers have been urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

