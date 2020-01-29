MORE CCTV cameras will be installed in the bus station in a Valleys town, as part of moves to tackle anti-social behaviour.

Two extra cameras will be provided at Blackwood bus station through funding from Caerphilly County Borough Council.

The move follows a site meeting between involving councillors and Gwent Police last month.

Blackwood ward councillors Andrew Farina-Childs and Kevin Etheridge - who have been highlighting the need for more to be done to combat the anti-social behaviour in the area - said they are pleased additional cameras will be funded from the community safety budgets.

"Andrew and I are working to ensure additional safety measures for the bus station and wish to put on record our thanks to all outside agencies including the police and council,” said Cllr Etheridge.

The cameras will be installed at the bus station concourse and waiting room.

“Anti-social behaviour in Blackwood remains one of the ‘Your Voice’ priorities for the area, identified by police and the community," said Aled George, Gwent Police’s Inspector for Blackwood.

"We have been tackling this by combining patrols and enforcement action and have already seen some positive results.

"Since last summer the number of anti-social behaviour incidents reported in the bus station has halved to less than ten a month.

"I am pleased that Caerphilly community safety team is also taking a lead in increasing the coverage from CCTV cameras at this location.

"We’ve been working closely with their community safety wardens who have been undertaking regular patrols and issuing fixed penalty notices in the area.

"Our local police officers have also made multiple anti-social behaviour referrals and moved people on and we will continue to work together to address any problems created by this small group of individuals.

"If anyone is concerned, or witnesses, such behaviour in their neighbourhood, they should call 101 to report it, or 999 in an emergency.

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."