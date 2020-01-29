PEOPLE using formerly free car parks in two Monmouthshire towns will not have to pay new charges intended to be imposed earlier this month, until new price display signs have been installed.

Monmouthshire County Council has confirmed that car parks at Chepstow Railway Station and Station Road in Chepstow, as well as Monmouth's Cinderhill and Rowing Club car parks will remain free for now.

No timescale has been revealed for when sign installation will be completed and charging will begin.

The council announced last year that as of Wednesday January 8, all four of these hitherto free car parks would be subject to charges - £1.50 from Monday-Saturday for two hours’ parking, £1.90 for three hours, and £2.40 for four hours or more.

The South Wales Argus reported earlier this month that commuters, particularly at Chepstow railway station, were confused due to poor signage as the charging regime was introduced.

“Car parking charges within the former free car parks have been suspended until the new signage can be displayed," said a Monmouthshire council spokesman.

"These changes will only affect the car parks awaiting signage.”

The council could not give a timeframe as to when the work would be finished.

Ticket machines at Chepstow railway station car park have been out of order in recent days, leaving commuters in a further state of uncertainty.

Nicky Mogridge, who owns Firstclass Café opposite the station car park, has had to contend with cars parking outside of her café over the years, but says there has been a noticeable drop in the number of commuters using the car park since the price hikes were announced.

“I have two spaces and they’re always being filled with people not using the café,” she said.

“But I have noticed a drop in cars in general over the last two weeks.

"I don't know if that is due to traffic congestion or the charges - or possibly a bit of both.

“It used to be packed here every morning and there was no way you’d get a space after half-eight, but now there are regularly spaces available. It’s unheard of.”

READ MORE:

Ms Mogridge added that she believes the decision to pause the charges is the right one.

“I think everyone thought the machines were broken rather than turned off,” she said.

“It’s the right action because people are confused at the moment and I think if you hadn’t been to the car park before it would be difficult to get your head around with no noticeable signs saying you have to pay.”

Angharad Watson, 37, who lives in Chepstow and commutes from the train station most mornings, agreed that the council's decision is the correct approach.

“I’ve seen people taking photos of the machine saying it’s out of order just in case they come back and find a parking ticket on their car,” she added.

“People are crowding around the machines each morning because there are no signs, and the car park is certainly emptier than before.

“People are parking in the station forecourt area instead, which is not part of the car park.”