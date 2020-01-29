THE loss of 82 jobs at the EnerSys battery factory in Newport is a "huge blow" to the workforce and to south east Wales, says the trade union Unite.

Workers with less than two years' experience were let go by the firm last week.

Some EnerSys employees told the South Wales Argus that they had not been given any warning that jobs were at risk.

Dave Gunter, regional officer for Unite, said EnerSys' decision had come "completely out of the blue", and the firm had not consulted the trade union about its plans.

"EnerSys have handled this situation in a disgraceful way, with employees being given little or no notice that they were about to lose their jobs," said Mr Gunter. "Many of them came to work to be told that they would not be required the following day. This is no way to treat your workforce."

Mr Gunter said Unite is seeking assurances from EnerSys that the battery firm will engage with the union "in a far more constructive and open manner".

"We will be supporting the workers affected in every way that we can,” he added.

One employee, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Argus yesterday that the company had treated its staff with "total disregard".

"Morale is absolutely at rock bottom," he said.

EnerSys is based in the United States but has factories around the world. The firm manufactures batteries for various industries including for forklift trucks and railway signals, and medical equipment, as well as battery products for defence hardware including drones, torpedoes, and helicopters.

EnerSys has been contacted for comment.