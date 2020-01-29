GOOD morning south Wales! It's a bit nippy outside so stay inside for an extra five minutes with a warm cup of coffee - or tea, if you prefer.

Traffic

Traffic - as you would expect - is starting to build on the M4.

But there have been no crashes or unexpected lane closures. Of course, we are your first port of call for all traffic and travel updates, so if something happens, we will let you know.

Here are our top-five stories this morning.

Bouncer shot by BB gun outside Newport

A VETERAN of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan shot at a "terrified" doorman outside a nightclub with a BB gun after the latter had thrown him out of a pub.

Former British Army soldier Daniel Lewis had vowed to shoot his victim, and the following night he jumped into a taxi and attempted to carry out his threat in Newport city centre.

The 32-year-old defendant took aim at Sebastian Ignatowicz with a BB gun outside the Courtyard club last November.

Read more about that here.

Newport battery firm handled job losses disgracefully - union

THE loss of 82 jobs at the EnerSys battery factory in Newport is a "huge blow" to the workforce and to south east Wales, says the trade union Unite.

Some EnerSys employees told the South Wales Argus that they had not been given any warning that jobs were at risk.

Dave Gunter, regional officer for Unite, said EnerSys' decision had come "completely out of the blue", and the firm had not consulted the trade union about its plans.

Read more about that here.

Pontypool soldier to climb 20,000ft peak in memory of father-in-law

A SOLDIER will climb a 20,000ft mountain in the Himalayas in memory of his father-in-law, who died last month.

Dave Jones, who died aged 70, suffered from the genetic disorder Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia (HSP) all his life, which left him wheelchair-bound.

Now his son-in-law, Luke Simmons, 40, from Griffithstown, Pontypool, plans to scale the 20,305ft Island Peak - also known as Imja Tse -to raise money for Genetic Alliance UK, a charity which supports people with conditions like HSP.

Read more about that here

Controversial weedkiller will continue to be used in Torfaen

A DECISION by Torfaen council to continue using a weedkiller linked to causing cancer in a court ruling, has been described as a “kick in the teeth for residents”.

The county borough council decided to continue using the glyphosate-based weedkiller on Japanese Knotweed and pavements in the borough at a meeting yesterday, while continuing to monitor alternatives that are being developed.

Read more about that here.

Gwent care home scandal doctor Prana Das has died

PRANA Das, the doctor at the centre of a scandal into alleged failings at a care home, has died.

His company, Puretruce Health Care Limited, was at the centre of a seven-year, £11.6 million police investigation - codenamed Operation Jasmine - into alleged fraud and neglect at care homes in the Gwent region.

The operation had been launched by Gwent Police in 2005 to investigate more than 60 deaths, but amounted to nothing following the attack on Dr Das.

Read more about that here.

Have a good day and be sure to check back with us for the latest news.